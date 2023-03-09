There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) can be one of them

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) closed the day trading at $8.40 down -1.64% from the previous closing price of $8.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1130919 shares were traded. ASTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASTL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Algoma’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTL has reached a high of $12.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASTL traded about 1.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASTL traded about 1.59M shares per day. A total of 103.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.19M. Insiders hold about 10.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.4M with a Short Ratio of 5.97M, compared to 5.9M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.20% and a Short% of Float of 7.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.52, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.74 and $1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.88 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $510.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $599M to a low estimate of $450.9M. As of the current estimate, Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.06B, an estimated decrease of -52.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $577M, a decrease of -38.70% over than the figure of -$52.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $592M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $562M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASTL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.81B, down -32.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.45B and the low estimate is $2.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.