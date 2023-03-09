There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Sea Limited (SE) can be one of them

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) closed the day trading at $79.81 down -0.31% from the previous closing price of $80.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13559651 shares were traded. SE stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $60 from $74 previously.

On November 22, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $72 to $60.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on November 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $70.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SE has reached a high of $136.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.34.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SE traded about 5.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SE traded about 8.97M shares per day. A total of 558.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 358.16M. Insiders hold about 11.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 24.77M with a Short Ratio of 23.19M, compared to 26.7M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.59 and a low estimate of -$1.02, while EPS last year was -$1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.25 and -$5.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.51. EPS for the following year is -$1.89, with 19 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$3.57.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $3.12B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.27B to a low estimate of $2.92B. As of the current estimate, Sea Limited’s year-ago sales were $3.22B, an estimated decrease of -3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.98B, an increase of 2.90% over than the figure of -$3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.85B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.96B, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.65B and the low estimate is $9.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.