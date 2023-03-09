There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Sunrun Inc. (RUN) can be one of them

The closing price of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) was $24.25 for the day, down -0.57% from the previous closing price of $24.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4993650 shares were traded. RUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.50.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RUN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on March 02, 2023, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On January 25, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $44 to $35.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 06, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $32.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Powell Mary sold 18,544 shares for $25.51 per share. The transaction valued at 473,098 led to the insider holds 217,389 shares of the business.

Dickson Paul S. sold 15,041 shares of RUN for $383,700 on Mar 06. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 177,730 shares after completing the transaction at $25.51 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, STEELE JEANNA, who serves as the Chief Legal & People Officer of the company, sold 14,723 shares for $25.51 each. As a result, the insider received 375,607 and left with 173,723 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sunrun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 247.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUN has reached a high of $39.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.41.

Shares Statistics:

RUN traded an average of 6.79M shares per day over the past three months and 8.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 213.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.65M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RUN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 32.03M with a Short Ratio of 30.12M, compared to 28.23M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.03% and a Short% of Float of 17.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.29 and -$1.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $737.8M to a low estimate of $457M. As of the current estimate, Sunrun Inc.’s year-ago sales were $435.23M, an estimated increase of 37.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $561.91M, an increase of 13.30% less than the figure of $37.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $686M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $452M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 43.40% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.89B and the low estimate is $2.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.