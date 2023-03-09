There is a good chance 2U Inc. (TWOU) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $9.66 in the prior trading day, 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) closed at $9.19, down -4.87%. On the day, 661897 shares were traded. TWOU stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.02.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TWOU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On November 08, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $7.

Macquarie Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWOU has reached a high of $14.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.14.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 980.59k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 78.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.42M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TWOU as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.67M with a Short Ratio of 9.06M, compared to 7.43M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.53% and a Short% of Float of 11.40%.

Earnings Estimates

