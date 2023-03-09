There is a good chance Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $5.66 in the prior trading day, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) closed at $5.79, up 2.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1642545 shares were traded. BLDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BLDP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.60 and its Current Ratio is at 14.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 08, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $5.50.

TD Securities Downgraded its Speculative Buy to Hold on November 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $6.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLDP has reached a high of $12.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 298.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.77M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BLDP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 32.07M with a Short Ratio of 28.60M, compared to 29.83M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 18 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.61.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $26.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $34M to a low estimate of $20.9M. As of the current estimate, Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $36.7M, an estimated decrease of -28.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.11M, an increase of 14.80% over than the figure of -$28.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.9M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $110M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $90.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $104.5M, down -13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $118.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $161.87M and the low estimate is $80M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.