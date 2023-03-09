There is a good chance Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) closed at $0.95 in the last session, down -29.63% from day before closing price of $1.35. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.4160 from its previous closing price. On the day, 45909753 shares were traded. CTRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7650.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CTRM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Castor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTRM has reached a high of $2.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2262, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3717.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CTRM traded on average about 499.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 490.7k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 94.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.61M. Shares short for CTRM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.11M with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 1.94M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 1.17%.