There is a good chance DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $146.79 in the prior trading day, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) closed at $149.73, up 2.00%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3452294 shares were traded. DKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $150.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $146.70.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DKS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 90.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on February 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $140 from $143 previously.

On February 15, 2023, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $130.

Gordon Haskett Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $135.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Rak Vladimir sold 29,144 shares for $112.43 per share. The transaction valued at 3,276,688 led to the insider holds 48,260 shares of the business.

Hayes John Edward III sold 1,000 shares of DKS for $120,571 on Dec 09. The SVP, General Counsel now owns 26,231 shares after completing the transaction at $120.57 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Lodge-Jarrett Julie, who serves as the SVP, Chf People & Purpose Ofcr of the company, sold 9,139 shares for $118.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,078,402 and left with 41,048 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DICK’S’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DKS has reached a high of $146.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 128.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.13.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 77.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.19M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.81% stake in the company. Shares short for DKS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.05M with a Short Ratio of 8.93M, compared to 9.57M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.86% and a Short% of Float of 22.16%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DKS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.25, compared to 1.95 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.17. The current Payout Ratio is 12.40% for DKS, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 21, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 22 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.29 and a low estimate of $2.57, while EPS last year was $3.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.66, with high estimates of $3.5 and low estimates of $1.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.39 and $11.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.98. EPS for the following year is $12.08, with 26 analysts recommending between $13.79 and $8.31.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $3.44B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.54B to a low estimate of $3.32B. As of the current estimate, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.35B, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.76B, an increase of 2.10% less than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.53B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.29B, down -0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.91B and the low estimate is $11.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.