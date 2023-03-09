There is a good chance OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) closed at $11.41 in the last session, up 1.06% from day before closing price of $11.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 841264 shares were traded. OSW stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.20.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OSW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On November 02, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 13, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when HEYER ANDREW R sold 14,536 shares for $11.06 per share. The transaction valued at 160,709 led to the insider holds 481,628 shares of the business.

HEYER ANDREW R sold 14,453 shares of OSW for $159,800 on Feb 08. The Director now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $11.06 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, HEYER ANDREW R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 60,547 shares for $11.01 each. As a result, the insider received 666,741 and left with 114,453 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, OneSpaWorld’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSW has reached a high of $12.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OSW traded on average about 506.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 92.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.77M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OSW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.4M with a Short Ratio of 6.81M, compared to 6.45M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.92% and a Short% of Float of 10.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $160.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $166.76M to a low estimate of $149.91M. As of the current estimate, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $85.65M, an estimated increase of 87.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $159.18M, an increase of 81.60% less than the figure of $87.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $165.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $151.93M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $544.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $527.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $537.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $144.03M, up 273.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $673.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $691.33M and the low estimate is $651.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.