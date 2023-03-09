There is a good chance ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $2.45 in the prior trading day, ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) closed at $2.29, down -6.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4136665 shares were traded. TDUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TDUP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $12 previously.

On June 30, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on June 30, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Sobers Sean bought 10,000 shares for $2.40 per share. The transaction valued at 24,000 led to the insider holds 112,583 shares of the business.

Reinhart James G. sold 27,183 shares of TDUP for $62,796 on Sep 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 62,803 shares after completing the transaction at $2.31 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Marino Anthony Salvatore, who serves as the President of the company, sold 14,371 shares for $2.31 each. As a result, the insider received 33,193 and left with 75,096 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDUP has reached a high of $8.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6346, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1482.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.64M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 100.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.85M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TDUP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.85M with a Short Ratio of 5.56M, compared to 5.68M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.80% and a Short% of Float of 10.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.91 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.93. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.76.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $62.92M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $63.9M to a low estimate of $62M. As of the current estimate, ThredUp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.88M, an estimated decrease of -13.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.71M, a decrease of -5.50% over than the figure of -$13.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65.57M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $281M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $279M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $280M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $251.79M, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $301.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $321.6M and the low estimate is $290.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.