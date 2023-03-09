There Is Still Room For Yext Inc. (YEXT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) closed the day trading at $9.38 up 10.48% from the previous closing price of $8.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3739104 shares were traded. YEXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of YEXT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 236.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on March 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $6 from $17 previously.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16.50 to $5.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when Distelburger Brian sold 45,625 shares for $6.13 per share. The transaction valued at 279,595 led to the insider holds 3,070,805 shares of the business.

Distelburger Brian sold 22,800 shares of YEXT for $139,844 on Dec 23. The Director now owns 3,116,430 shares after completing the transaction at $6.13 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Shin Ho, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $6.41 each. As a result, the insider received 128,276 and left with 84,471 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YEXT has reached a high of $8.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.51.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, YEXT traded about 975.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, YEXT traded about 1.09M shares per day. A total of 123.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.80M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.00% stake in the company. Shares short for YEXT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.85M with a Short Ratio of 3.71M, compared to 2.87M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.33% and a Short% of Float of 2.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $100.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $101M to a low estimate of $100M. As of the current estimate, Yext Inc.’s year-ago sales were $100.93M, an estimated decrease of -0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $101.09M, an increase of 2.30% over than the figure of -$0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $101.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100.78M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YEXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $399.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $398.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $399.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $390.58M, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $414.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $421.52M and the low estimate is $410M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.