There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: agilon health inc. (AGL).

In the latest session, agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) closed at $24.45 down -1.41% from its previous closing price of $24.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1805196 shares were traded. AGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.85.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of agilon health inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On September 14, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $33.

On September 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $38.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on September 12, 2022, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Shaker Benjamin sold 28,555 shares for $23.37 per share. The transaction valued at 667,342 led to the insider holds 25,625 shares of the business.

Kornitzer Benjamin sold 8,094 shares of AGL for $186,028 on Feb 15. The Chief Med. & Quality Officer now owns 10,426 shares after completing the transaction at $22.98 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Shaker Benjamin, who serves as the Chief Markets Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $22.98 each. As a result, the insider received 1,149,060 and left with 25,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGL has reached a high of $28.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AGL has traded an average of 1.98M shares per day and 2.91M over the past ten days. A total of 412.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 406.71M. Shares short for AGL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 30.26M with a Short Ratio of 32.72M, compared to 27.69M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.35% and a Short% of Float of 18.81%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is $0, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.08 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $664.36M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $694.7M to a low estimate of $658M. As of the current estimate, agilon health inc.’s year-ago sales were $462.89M, an estimated increase of 43.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $959.73M, an increase of 46.90% over than the figure of $43.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $999.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $936.8M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.83B, up 46.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.05B and the low estimate is $3.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 46.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.