There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN).

In the latest session, Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) closed at $21.85 up 0.69% from its previous closing price of $21.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512951 shares were traded. MYGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.44.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Myriad Genetics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 06, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Riggsbee Richard Bryan sold 15,000 shares for $22.55 per share. The transaction valued at 338,253 led to the insider holds 337,885 shares of the business.

Lambert Nicole sold 13,184 shares of MYGN for $299,823 on Mar 02. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 215,220 shares after completing the transaction at $22.74 per share. On Jan 20, another insider, Riggsbee Richard Bryan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 9,400 shares for $20.04 each. As a result, the insider received 188,386 and left with 364,107 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYGN has reached a high of $28.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MYGN has traded an average of 740.59K shares per day and 786.11k over the past ten days. A total of 81.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.43M. Shares short for MYGN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 4.05M, compared to 3.87M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.96% and a Short% of Float of 5.72%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $169.46M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $170.42M to a low estimate of $168M. As of the current estimate, Myriad Genetics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $160.8M, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $174.88M, an increase of 6.10% over than the figure of $5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $178.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $169.4M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MYGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $671.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $669M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $670.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $690.6M, down -3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $724.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $734M and the low estimate is $720.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.