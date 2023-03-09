There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: WW International Inc. (WW).

In the latest session, WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) closed at $5.45 down -21.28% from its previous closing price of $6.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27430373 shares were traded. WW stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of WW International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Stark Heather bought 10,000 shares for $3.85 per share. The transaction valued at 38,500 led to the insider holds 13,302 shares of the business.

Sistani Sima bought 63,935 shares of WW for $249,999 on Nov 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 63,935 shares after completing the transaction at $3.91 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, SOBECKI CHRISTOPHER J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $4.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 125,124 and bolstered with 101,481 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WW has reached a high of $11.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WW has traded an average of 2.82M shares per day and 12.58M over the past ten days. A total of 70.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.49M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.91M with a Short Ratio of 6.16M, compared to 5.99M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.38% and a Short% of Float of 11.08%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and -$3.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.85. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $224.25M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $234.17M to a low estimate of $214.21M. As of the current estimate, WW International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $275.79M, an estimated decrease of -18.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $246.27M, a decrease of -17.30% over than the figure of -$18.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $256M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $236.22M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, down -14.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $923.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $965.89M and the low estimate is $824.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.