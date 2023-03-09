There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Bionomics Limited (BNOX)

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ: BNOX) closed the day trading at $4.65 up 7.39% from the previous closing price of $4.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 875457 shares were traded. BNOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BNOX, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on January 10, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $54.

On January 10, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.

On January 10, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $52.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on January 10, 2022, with a $52 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNOX has reached a high of $10.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0054, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.5359.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BNOX traded about 102.80K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BNOX traded about 492.3k shares per day. A total of 8.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.16M. Shares short for BNOX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.29k with a Short Ratio of 0.00M, compared to 1.03k on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.6, with high estimates of -$0.6 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.29. EPS for the following year is -$1.75, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.03 and -$2.31.