There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) closed the day trading at $28.47 down -1.79% from the previous closing price of $28.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1257366 shares were traded. SIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SIX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on March 03, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $30 from $27 previously.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Mick Gary bought 5,250 shares for $21.40 per share. The transaction valued at 112,349 led to the insider holds 59,675 shares of the business.

Mick Gary bought 2,250 shares of SIX for $49,356 on Dec 14. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 54,425 shares after completing the transaction at $21.94 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Mick Gary, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $20.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 31,411 and bolstered with 52,175 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Six’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIX has reached a high of $44.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SIX traded about 1.72M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SIX traded about 2.06M shares per day. A total of 83.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.96M. Shares short for SIX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.53M with a Short Ratio of 4.84M, compared to 6.2M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.45% and a Short% of Float of 6.14%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SIX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 10, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 02, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 26, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.85, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.31. EPS for the following year is $1.83, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.12 and $1.34.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $280.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $301.8M to a low estimate of $259.8M. As of the current estimate, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s year-ago sales were $317M, an estimated decrease of -11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $125.45M, a decrease of -9.20% over than the figure of -$11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $151.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $98.61M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, down -9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.51B and the low estimate is $1.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.