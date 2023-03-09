This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Inhibrx Inc. (INBX)

In the latest session, Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) closed at $23.34 down -2.63% from its previous closing price of $23.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 566206 shares were traded. INBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.89.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Inhibrx Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SMBC Nikko on March 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On September 21, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $46.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Eckelman Brendan P. sold 40,000 shares for $24.21 per share. The transaction valued at 968,231 led to the insider holds 2,035,553 shares of the business.

Lappe Mark sold 60 shares of INBX for $1,501 on Feb 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,486,192 shares after completing the transaction at $25.02 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Eckelman Brendan P., who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 11,250 shares for $25.45 each. As a result, the insider received 286,355 and left with 2,075,553 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 208.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INBX has reached a high of $34.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INBX has traded an average of 419.67K shares per day and 488.7k over the past ten days. A total of 39.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.25M. Insiders hold about 28.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INBX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.43M with a Short Ratio of 5.18M, compared to 3.96M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.48% and a Short% of Float of 19.14%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.55 and a low estimate of -$0.96, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.83, with high estimates of -$0.83 and low estimates of -$0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.02 and -$3.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.36. EPS for the following year is -$3.42, with 4 analysts recommending between -$3.31 and -$3.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.23M, down -64.00% from the average estimate.