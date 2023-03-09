This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: OptiNose Inc. (OPTN)

As of close of business last night, OptiNose Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.90, up 2.15% from its previous closing price of $1.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 483306 shares were traded. OPTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OPTN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 18, 2019, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on December 18, 2019, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Miller Peter K sold 29,664 shares for $1.77 per share. The transaction valued at 52,505 led to the insider holds 853,384 shares of the business.

Marino Michael F III sold 5,241 shares of OPTN for $9,277 on Jan 13. The Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec now owns 180,353 shares after completing the transaction at $1.77 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Miller Peter K, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 15,253 shares for $1.69 each. As a result, the insider received 25,778 and left with 883,048 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPTN has reached a high of $4.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7592, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7387.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OPTN traded 167.80K shares on average per day over the past three months and 183.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.99M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OPTN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.63M with a Short Ratio of 2.52M, compared to 2.6M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.36% and a Short% of Float of 3.67%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.88. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $20.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.6M to a low estimate of $19.55M. As of the current estimate, OptiNose Inc.’s year-ago sales were $22.51M, an estimated decrease of -8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.49M, an increase of 18.50% over than the figure of -$8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $74.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $76.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $74.65M, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $88.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $95M and the low estimate is $85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.