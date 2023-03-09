This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD)

In the latest session, The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) closed at $58.22 up 1.01% from its previous closing price of $57.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4297496 shares were traded. TTD stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.42.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Trade Desk Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2023, New Street started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $43.

On December 20, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $60.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on December 20, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY sold 1,137 shares for $74.96 per share. The transaction valued at 85,230 led to the insider holds 193,259 shares of the business.

GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY sold 3,676 shares of TTD for $266,510 on Aug 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 197,858 shares after completing the transaction at $72.50 per share. On May 25, another insider, WELLS DAVID B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 17,500 shares for $45.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 801,675 and bolstered with 106,570 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 619.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 25.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTD has reached a high of $76.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.55.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TTD has traded an average of 4.74M shares per day and 3.82M over the past ten days. A total of 489.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 441.17M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TTD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 15.33M with a Short Ratio of 15.59M, compared to 15.95M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.13% and a Short% of Float of 3.95%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.22 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $490.49M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $493.3M to a low estimate of $485M. As of the current estimate, The Trade Desk Inc.’s year-ago sales were $395.6M, an estimated increase of 24.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $362.04M, an increase of 14.80% less than the figure of $24.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $372.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $346.85M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, up 32.00% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.99B and the low estimate is $1.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.