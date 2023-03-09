Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)

The closing price of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) was $0.51 for the day, down -8.04% from the previous closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0449 from its previous closing price. On the day, 39573437 shares were traded. FFIE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5627 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FFIE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 16, 2021, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On August 17, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFIE has reached a high of $7.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5939, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4705.

Shares Statistics:

FFIE traded an average of 53.87M shares per day over the past three months and 40.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 688.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 445.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FFIE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 87.21M with a Short Ratio of 104.20M, compared to 83.44M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.67% and a Short% of Float of 19.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.14 and -$1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.86, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.86 and -$0.86.