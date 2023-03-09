Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

The closing price of SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) was $6.47 for the day, down -0.61% from the previous closing price of $6.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16480597 shares were traded. SOFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.38.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SOFI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on January 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On September 14, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Lavet Robert S sold 200,000 shares for $8.06 per share. The transaction valued at 1,612,400 led to the insider holds 1,253,269 shares of the business.

Noto Anthony bought 300,000 shares of SOFI for $1,378,020 on Dec 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 5,658,612 shares after completing the transaction at $4.59 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Noto Anthony, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 225,000 shares for $4.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,033,223 and bolstered with 5,358,612 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOFI has reached a high of $10.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.89.

Shares Statistics:

SOFI traded an average of 36.97M shares per day over the past three months and 21.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 923.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 870.18M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SOFI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 83.52M with a Short Ratio of 74.21M, compared to 103.35M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.94% and a Short% of Float of 10.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is $0, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.24 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $466M to a low estimate of $430M. As of the current estimate, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $321.73M, an estimated increase of 36.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $474.4M, an increase of 33.20% less than the figure of $36.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $492M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $464.44M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOFI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54B, up 28.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.87B and the low estimate is $2.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.