Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) was $1.05 for the day, up 29.63% from the previous closing price of $0.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 49060294 shares were traded. TOPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8320.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TOPS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOPS has reached a high of $31.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1868, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7915.

Shares Statistics:

TOPS traded an average of 3.39M shares per day over the past three months and 7.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.34M. Insiders hold about 4.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TOPS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 278.67k with a Short Ratio of 1.86M, compared to 437.05k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 2.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.62 and -$3.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.62. EPS for the following year is $2.44, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.44 and $2.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $80.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $56.37M, up 43.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.9M and the low estimate is $82.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.