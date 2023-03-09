Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) closed the day trading at $1.62 up 8.00% from the previous closing price of $1.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12054218 shares were traded. UNCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3500.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UNCY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Schiller Brigitte bought 15,000 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 12,375 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNCY has reached a high of $2.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5716, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7045.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UNCY traded about 3.57M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UNCY traded about 19.31M shares per day. A total of 15.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.84M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UNCY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 195.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 67.37k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 2.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.09. EPS for the following year is -$1.12, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.88 and -$1.6.