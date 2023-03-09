Update from Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) was $85.37 for the day, up 3.97% from the previous closing price of $82.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 69321651 shares were traded. AMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.28.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 01, 2023, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $76.

Susquehanna reiterated its Positive rating for the stock on January 30, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Papermaster Mark D sold 30,000 shares for $81.69 per share. The transaction valued at 2,450,804 led to the insider holds 1,516,945 shares of the business.

GRASBY PAUL DARREN sold 12,500 shares of AMD for $1,064,625 on Feb 15. The EVP & CSO now owns 108,442 shares after completing the transaction at $85.17 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, KUMAR DEVINDER, who serves as the EVP of the company, sold 32,000 shares for $82.81 each. As a result, the insider received 2,649,864 and left with 555,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 96.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMD has reached a high of $125.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.22.

Shares Statistics:

AMD traded an average of 56.10M shares per day over the past three months and 56.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.61B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 31.12M with a Short Ratio of 31.50M, compared to 33.18M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 28 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.49 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.05. EPS for the following year is $4.33, with 32 analysts recommending between $6.25 and $3.43.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 27 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.33B to a low estimate of $5.24B. As of the current estimate, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.89B, an estimated decrease of -9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.53B, a decrease of -15.50% less than the figure of -$9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.25B.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.6B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33B and the low estimate is $24.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.