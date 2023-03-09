Update from BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI): A steady trajectory

The closing price of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) was $2.55 for the day, down -15.56% from the previous closing price of $3.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6500847 shares were traded. BBAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BBAI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 28, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Kinley Joshua Lane sold 4,462 shares for $0.90 per share. The transaction valued at 4,016 led to the insider holds 2,343 shares of the business.

Kinley Joshua Lane sold 20,538 shares of BBAI for $20,177 on Nov 30. The Chief Corp. Dev. Officer now owns 6,805 shares after completing the transaction at $0.98 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBAI has reached a high of $16.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6757, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4494.

Shares Statistics:

BBAI traded an average of 7.98M shares per day over the past three months and 5.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.34M. Insiders hold about 87.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BBAI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 705.21k with a Short Ratio of 3.00M, compared to 489.62k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.50% and a Short% of Float of 3.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.09M to a low estimate of $38.3M. As of the current estimate, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.48M, an estimated increase of 19.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.36M, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $19.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39.22M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $157.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $153M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $154.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $145.58M, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $173.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $178.2M and the low estimate is $169.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.