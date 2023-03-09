Update from Samsara Inc. (IOT): A steady trajectory

Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) closed the day trading at $21.10 up 0.91% from the previous closing price of $20.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2539306 shares were traded. IOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.53.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IOT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on March 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $27 from $16 previously.

On February 15, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $17.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.MoffettNathanson initiated its Buy rating on September 22, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Eltoukhy Adam sold 3,334 shares for $20.01 per share. The transaction valued at 66,713 led to the insider holds 908,068 shares of the business.

Eltoukhy Adam sold 10,000 shares of IOT for $200,000 on Mar 03. The insider now owns 911,402 shares after completing the transaction at $20.00 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Biswas Sanjit, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 35,944 shares for $16.40 each. As a result, the insider received 589,629 and left with 91,438 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOT has reached a high of $21.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IOT traded about 2.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IOT traded about 5.77M shares per day. A total of 516.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.67M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IOT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.66M with a Short Ratio of 8.20M, compared to 9.28M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 6.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $171.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $176M to a low estimate of $170.3M. As of the current estimate, Samsara Inc.’s year-ago sales were $125.75M, an estimated increase of 36.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $182.63M, an increase of 28.00% less than the figure of $36.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $179M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $642M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $636.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $637.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $428.35M, up 48.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $821.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $836M and the low estimate is $809.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.