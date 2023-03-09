Update from Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) was $0.21 for the day, down -19.35% from the previous closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0503 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9942193 shares were traded. SYTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1950.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SYTA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYTA has reached a high of $1.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1772, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4980.

Shares Statistics:

SYTA traded an average of 4.18M shares per day over the past three months and 5.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.73M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SYTA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.84M with a Short Ratio of 1.89M, compared to 1.7M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.10% and a Short% of Float of 4.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.61M and the low estimate is $25.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 88.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.