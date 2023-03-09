Update from W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI): A steady trajectory

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) closed the day trading at $5.81 up 1.93% from the previous closing price of $5.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3583609 shares were traded. WTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WTI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $5.10 to $6.90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Ghauri Shahid sold 116,411 shares for $4.50 per share. The transaction valued at 523,850 led to the insider holds 6,670 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, W&T’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTI has reached a high of $9.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.14.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WTI traded about 2.81M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WTI traded about 2.95M shares per day. A total of 143.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.99M. Insiders hold about 34.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WTI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 14.21M with a Short Ratio of 13.43M, compared to 14.46M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.93% and a Short% of Float of 15.13%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for WTI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 02, 2014 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2014. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 28, 2004 when the company split stock in a 500:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.35 and $1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $1.51, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.51 and $1.51.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $182.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $198M to a low estimate of $166.76M. As of the current estimate, W&T Offshore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $165.59M, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $178.26M, a decrease of -6.70% less than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $189.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $929M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $898.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $913.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $558.01M, up 63.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $726.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $781.13M and the low estimate is $672M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.