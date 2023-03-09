VLON (Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.45, down -9.16% from its previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0449 from its previous closing price. On the day, 536401 shares were traded. VLON stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4200.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VLON’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLON has reached a high of $8.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3923, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3956.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VLON traded 9.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.96M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VLON as of Jan 12, 2023 were 317.31k with a Short Ratio of 3.43M, compared to 1.13M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 3.74%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.