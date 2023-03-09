What shareholders can do to beat the market with Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) stock

As of close of business last night, Asensus Surgical Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.67, down -2.92% from its previous closing price of $0.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0202 from its previous closing price. On the day, 499006 shares were traded. ASXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6720.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASXC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

On May 26, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Biffi Andrea bought 293,077 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 207,557 led to the insider holds 492,815 shares of the business.

Starling William N JR sold 27,010 shares of ASXC for $10,804 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 13,846 shares after completing the transaction at $0.40 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Kwo Elizabeth, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 18,000 shares for $0.53 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,558 and bolstered with 72,201 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASXC has reached a high of $1.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6570, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5088.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASXC traded 1.86M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 236.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ASXC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.67M with a Short Ratio of 9.95M, compared to 10.93M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.93% and a Short% of Float of 4.98%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $2.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.5M to a low estimate of $2.5M. As of the current estimate, Asensus Surgical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.48M, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2M, an increase of 87.60% over than the figure of $1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.23M, down -13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.1M and the low estimate is $14.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 98.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.