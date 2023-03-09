What shareholders can do to beat the market with SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) stock

In the latest session, SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) closed at $2.67 down -1.84% from its previous closing price of $2.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1773761 shares were traded. SLQT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4910.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SelectQuote Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $3.

Barclays reiterated its Equal Weight rating for the stock on February 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Gunter Matthew Scott bought 24,300 shares for $1.04 per share. The transaction valued at 25,175 led to the insider holds 400,649 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLQT has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3532, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4592.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SLQT has traded an average of 2.65M shares per day and 2.13M over the past ten days. A total of 166.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.28M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SLQT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.52M with a Short Ratio of 3.59M, compared to 2.27M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 1.86%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $259.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $266.8M to a low estimate of $253.01M. As of the current estimate, SelectQuote Inc.’s year-ago sales were $275.11M, an estimated decrease of -5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $195.66M, an increase of 40.40% over than the figure of -$5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $204.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $186.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $950.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $910.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $931.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $764.04M, up 22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.