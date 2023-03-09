What shareholders can do to beat the market with Sotera Health Company (SHC) stock

As of close of business last night, Sotera Health Company’s stock clocked out at $17.45, up 0.46% from its previous closing price of $17.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1868008 shares were traded. SHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.28.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SHC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $18 from $6 previously.

On January 11, 2023, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Barclays Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on January 11, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $22.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHC has reached a high of $24.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.32.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SHC traded 2.33M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 280.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 273.64M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SHC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.43M with a Short Ratio of 6.76M, compared to 7.58M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.63% and a Short% of Float of 7.55%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, The Kraft Heinz Company analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.89, with high estimates of $220.03 and low estimates of $110.02.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $ETF.