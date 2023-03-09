Which analyst expects Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Arqit Quantum Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.29, down -1.53% from its previous closing price of $1.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1678385 shares were traded. ARQQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2150.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARQQ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on July 19, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On April 26, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arqit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARQQ has reached a high of $17.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4023, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2210.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARQQ traded 2.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.90M. Insiders hold about 60.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ARQQ as of Jan 30, 2023 were 926.46k with a Short Ratio of 1.74M, compared to 938.65k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 2.28%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.53 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.08 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $78.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $85.05M and the low estimate is $72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 235.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.