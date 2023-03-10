A correction may be in store for Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares?

As of close of business last night, Fortinet Inc.’s stock clocked out at $59.95, down -2.98% from its previous closing price of $61.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4938677 shares were traded. FTNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.86.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FTNT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on February 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $73.

On February 07, 2023, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $66.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on February 07, 2023, with a $66 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Jensen Keith sold 98,374 shares for $60.18 per share. The transaction valued at 5,920,323 led to the insider holds 4,569 shares of the business.

Perche Patrice sold 11,035 shares of FTNT for $659,321 on Feb 21. The Chief Revenue Off./EVP Supp. now owns 25,730 shares after completing the transaction at $59.75 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Perche Patrice, who serves as the Chief Revenue Off./EVP Supp. of the company, sold 575,494 shares for $58.97 each. As a result, the insider received 33,935,130 and left with 25,730 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fortinet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTNT has reached a high of $71.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FTNT traded 5.29M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 780.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 633.43M. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FTNT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 13.51M with a Short Ratio of 13.27M, compared to 14.53M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.73% and a Short% of Float of 2.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 31 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.58 and $1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.42. EPS for the following year is $1.67, with 33 analysts recommending between $1.79 and $1.41.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 29 analysts expect revenue to total $1.2B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.22B to a low estimate of $1.18B. As of the current estimate, Fortinet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $954.8M, an estimated increase of 25.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 29 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.27B, an increase of 23.80% less than the figure of $25.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.23B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.42B, up 22.40% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.67B and the low estimate is $6.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.