A correction may be in store for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) shares?

As of close of business last night, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $57.07, down -2.69% from its previous closing price of $58.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1638713 shares were traded. KNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.01.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KNX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $60 from $63 previously.

On October 20, 2022, Susquehanna reiterated its Positive rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $64 to $63.

Raymond James reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on October 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $53.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Ohlman Dustin sold 500 shares for $48.32 per share. The transaction valued at 24,160 led to the insider holds 330 shares of the business.

Updike James E. Jr. sold 2,400 shares of KNX for $132,432 on Jul 29. The EVP Sales & Mkt, Knight Trans. now owns 19,944 shares after completing the transaction at $55.18 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Knight-Swift’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KNX has reached a high of $64.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.30.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KNX traded 1.79M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 160.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.55M. Insiders hold about 10.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KNX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.53M with a Short Ratio of 8.09M, compared to 10.11M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.93% and a Short% of Float of 6.12%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.32, KNX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.74. The current Payout Ratio is 10.10% for KNX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 10, 2017 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.48 and $3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.01. EPS for the following year is $4.64, with 19 analysts recommending between $5.23 and $3.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $1.65B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.71B to a low estimate of $1.55B. As of the current estimate, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.83B, an estimated decrease of -10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.74B, a decrease of -11.40% less than the figure of -$10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.65B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.43B, down -6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.92B and the low estimate is $6.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.