A correction may be in store for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) shares?

In the latest session, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) closed at $2.95 down -1.01% from its previous closing price of $2.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1005386 shares were traded. SVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Alliance Global Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 11, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Silvercorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SVM has reached a high of $4.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2224, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7397.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SVM has traded an average of 1.19M shares per day and 904.55k over the past ten days. A total of 176.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.35M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SVM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.26M with a Short Ratio of 1.25M, compared to 551.22k on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SVM is 0.03, from 0.03 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.72.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $36.6M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $38.9M to a low estimate of $34.3M. As of the current estimate, Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $41.59M, an estimated decrease of -12.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SVM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $210.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $178M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $201.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $217.92M, down -7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $208.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $221.4M and the low estimate is $199M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.