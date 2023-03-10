A glimpse at Ferguson plc’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) closed at $137.16 down -2.05% from its previous closing price of $140.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 963763 shares were traded. FERG stock price reached its highest trading level at $140.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $136.98.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ferguson plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $194.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on April 22, 2022, with a $194 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ferguson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FERG has reached a high of $155.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 140.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 121.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FERG has traded an average of 2.11M shares per day and 1.61M over the past ten days. A total of 208.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.28M. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FERG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.79M with a Short Ratio of 3.29M, compared to 1.64M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FERG is 3.08, from 2.39 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.20. The current Payout Ratio is 34.60% for FERG, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 10, 2018 when the company split stock in a 947:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.01, with high estimates of $2.11 and low estimates of $1.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.97 and $8.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.38. EPS for the following year is $9.26, with 16 analysts recommending between $10.6 and $6.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FERG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.57B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.6B and the low estimate is $26.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.