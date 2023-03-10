A glimpse at The Boeing Company’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) closed at $201.24 down -2.88% from its previous closing price of $207.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4262031 shares were traded. BA stock price reached its highest trading level at $209.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $200.30.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Boeing Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 12, 2023, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $200.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $213 to $220.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when CALHOUN DAVID L bought 25,000 shares for $158.88 per share. The transaction valued at 3,972,028 led to the insider holds 25,000 shares of the business.

MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M bought 1,285 shares of BA for $201,861 on Nov 04. The Director now owns 2,917 shares after completing the transaction at $157.09 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BA has reached a high of $221.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 207.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 166.30.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BA has traded an average of 6.32M shares per day and 5.31M over the past ten days. A total of 597.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 595.36M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.57M with a Short Ratio of 8.83M, compared to 8.33M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.43%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of -$1.16, while EPS last year was -$2.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.52 and -$2.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $5.56, with 18 analysts recommending between $8.35 and $2.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $18.11B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $20.67B to a low estimate of $16.58B. As of the current estimate, The Boeing Company’s year-ago sales were $13.99B, an estimated increase of 29.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.35B, an increase of 16.00% less than the figure of $29.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.23B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $79.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $66.61B, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $90.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.8B and the low estimate is $84.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.