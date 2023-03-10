A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

After finishing at $24.63 in the prior trading day, Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) closed at $23.82, down -3.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1515006 shares were traded. CUZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.80.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CUZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on January 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $22 from $29 previously.

On December 13, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $29.

On October 03, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $29.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on October 03, 2022, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when MCCOLL JOHN S sold 36,975 shares for $24.93 per share. The transaction valued at 921,602 led to the insider holds 30,814 shares of the business.

Roper Pamela F sold 6,095 shares of CUZ for $157,068 on Feb 17. The EVP, General Counsel now owns 42,241 shares after completing the transaction at $25.77 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cousins’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUZ has reached a high of $41.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.35M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 151.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.66M. Shares short for CUZ as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.83M with a Short Ratio of 5.80M, compared to 4.99M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.51% and a Short% of Float of 6.20%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CUZ’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.21, compared to 1.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.42. The current Payout Ratio is 115.50% for CUZ, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 16, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.92 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $195.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $196.37M to a low estimate of $193.91M. As of the current estimate, Cousins Properties Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $183.23M, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $197.01M, an increase of 7.60% over than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $199.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $194.52M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $812M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $774.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $793.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $753.07M, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $832.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $856M and the low estimate is $791.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.