A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

The price of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) closed at $14.74 in the last session, down -1.47% from day before closing price of $14.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1689428 shares were traded. DOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DOC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 457.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 386.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $17.

Colliers Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Thompson Tommy G bought 6,575 shares for $15.04 per share. The transaction valued at 98,888 led to the insider holds 25,635 shares of the business.

Thompson Tommy G bought 17,760 shares of DOC for $269,242 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 19,060 shares after completing the transaction at $15.16 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Thomas John T, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $17.81 each. As a result, the insider received 178,100 and left with 459,801 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Physicians’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 61.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOC has reached a high of $18.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.90.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DOC traded on average about 1.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 229.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 226.19M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DOC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.02M with a Short Ratio of 9.27M, compared to 9.83M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.95% and a Short% of Float of 5.59%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DOC is 0.92, which was 0.92 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.36.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.23 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $130.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $133.8M to a low estimate of $127.37M. As of the current estimate, Physicians Realty Trust’s year-ago sales were $116.12M, an estimated increase of 12.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $130.78M, an increase of 0.30% less than the figure of $12.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $135.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $124.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $528M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $509.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $522.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $457.7M, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $535.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $559.62M and the low estimate is $501.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.