A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

The price of Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) closed at $102.14 in the last session, down -1.08% from day before closing price of $103.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1652112 shares were traded. TER stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.55.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TER’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on January 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $102 from $110 previously.

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $120.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when JOHNSON MERCEDES sold 750 shares for $106.43 per share. The transaction valued at 79,822 led to the insider holds 18,987 shares of the business.

Mehta Sanjay sold 7,992 shares of TER for $879,120 on Feb 02. The VP and Chief Financial Officer now owns 58,926 shares after completing the transaction at $110.00 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Gray Charles Jeffrey, who serves as the VP, General Counsel, Secretary of the company, sold 686 shares for $100.00 each. As a result, the insider received 68,600 and left with 23,270 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Teradyne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TER has reached a high of $127.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.77.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TER traded on average about 1.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.41M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 155.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.85M. Shares short for TER as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.03M with a Short Ratio of 4.03M, compared to 5.32M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 2.94%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TER is 0.44, which was 0.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.56. The current Payout Ratio is 9.70% for TER, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 31, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.12. EPS for the following year is $5.17, with 18 analysts recommending between $7.49 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $596.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $635.85M to a low estimate of $575.3M. As of the current estimate, Teradyne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $755.37M, an estimated decrease of -21.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $620.02M, a decrease of -26.30% less than the figure of -$21.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $720M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $590.1M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.16B, down -10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.34B and the low estimate is $3.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.