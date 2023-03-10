A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

After finishing at $38.72 in the prior trading day, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) closed at $39.06, up 0.88%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2331062 shares were traded. WPM stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.85.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WPM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.20 and its Current Ratio is at 18.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 24, 2021, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $47.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on March 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $51.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wheaton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WPM has reached a high of $51.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.24.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.32M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 451.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 449.65M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WPM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 15.31M with a Short Ratio of 12.12M, compared to 15.5M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WPM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.42, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.40.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.35 and $1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.16. EPS for the following year is $1.3, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.51 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $250.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $265.22M to a low estimate of $237M. As of the current estimate, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s year-ago sales were $278.2M, an estimated decrease of -9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $277.92M, a decrease of -9.50% over than the figure of -$9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $277.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $277.92M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WPM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, down -10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.4B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.