AL (Air Lease Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $41.50 in the prior trading day, Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) closed at $39.72, down -4.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 999102 shares were traded. AL stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 18, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $51.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Willis Gregory B sold 14,139 shares for $42.79 per share. The transaction valued at 605,057 led to the insider holds 63,889 shares of the business.

Levy Grant A sold 10,000 shares of AL for $392,737 on Dec 14. The EVP now owns 146,693 shares after completing the transaction at $39.27 per share. On May 12, another insider, UDVAR-HAZY STEVEN F, who serves as the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $33.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 67,730 and bolstered with 1,205,558 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AL has reached a high of $47.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 495.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 622.16k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.61M. Insiders hold about 6.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.60M, compared to 2.25M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 2.22%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.62, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.48.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $1.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.42 and -$1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.47. EPS for the following year is $5.19, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $4.82.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $589.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $608.33M to a low estimate of $567.93M. As of the current estimate, Air Lease Corporation’s year-ago sales were $597.18M, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $626.31M, an increase of 5.00% over than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $645.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $609.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.09B, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.78B and the low estimate is $2.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.