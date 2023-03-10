An average trading volume for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) closed at $92.66 in the last session, down -2.10% from day before closing price of $94.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24327952 shares were traded. GOOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GOOG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on January 31, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $119 from $116 previously.

On October 11, 2022, Credit Suisse reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $140 to $134.

MKM Partners reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $165 to $140.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when O’Toole Amie Thuener sold 637 shares for $90.15 per share. The transaction valued at 57,426 led to the insider holds 25,442 shares of the business.

MATHER ANN sold 380 shares of GOOG for $34,219 on Feb 27. The Director now owns 11,300 shares after completing the transaction at $90.05 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, O’Toole Amie Thuener, who serves as the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 637 shares for $99.87 each. As a result, the insider received 63,617 and left with 25,282 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alphabet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOOG has reached a high of $144.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.89.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GOOG traded on average about 30.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 27.46M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 5.97B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.20B. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.47% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 32.36M with a Short Ratio of 28.55M, compared to 31.82M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 30 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.68 and $4.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.07. EPS for the following year is $6.09, with 35 analysts recommending between $6.97 and $4.89.

Revenue Estimates

According to 28 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $68.83B. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.36B to a low estimate of $67.27B. As of the current estimate, Alphabet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.01B, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $72.17B, an increase of 3.60% over than the figure of $1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.75B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $310.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $288.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $298.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $282.84B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $333.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $345.48B and the low estimate is $312.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.