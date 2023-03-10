An average trading volume for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) closed at $46.82 in the last session, down -3.80% from day before closing price of $48.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 977949 shares were traded. HGV stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.77.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HGV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on February 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $52 from $68 previously.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Wang Mark D sold 49,850 shares for $47.69 per share. The transaction valued at 2,377,346 led to the insider holds 545,114 shares of the business.

Brizi Jorge Pablo sold 20,000 shares of HGV for $954,800 on Mar 03. The insider now owns 30,453 shares after completing the transaction at $47.74 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hilton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HGV has reached a high of $54.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HGV traded on average about 688.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.05M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 109.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.64M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HGV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.8M with a Short Ratio of 3.54M, compared to 3.11M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.30% and a Short% of Float of 4.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.1 and $3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.1. EPS for the following year is $3.76, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.14 and $3.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $978.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $996.24M to a low estimate of $945M. As of the current estimate, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s year-ago sales were $838M, an estimated increase of 16.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $897M, an increase of 15.10% less than the figure of $16.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $915.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $876M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HGV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33B, up 64.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.09B and the low estimate is $3.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.