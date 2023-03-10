An investigation into AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s technical aspects

The price of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) closed at $16.87 in the last session, down -0.30% from day before closing price of $16.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2573532 shares were traded. AU stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.71.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 07, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $22.20 to $24.20.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on June 02, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $27.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AngloGold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AU has reached a high of $26.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.57.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AU traded on average about 2.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.72M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 419.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 412.88M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6M with a Short Ratio of 5.87M, compared to 6.42M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AU is 0.46, which was 0.48 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.18. The current Payout Ratio is 4.10% for AU, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 28, 1998 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $1.39, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.52 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.43B, down -9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.68B and the low estimate is $4.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.