An investigation into Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $13.82 in the prior trading day, Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) closed at $13.59, down -1.66%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 883466 shares were traded. GNL stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GNL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2021, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $21.Colliers Securities initiated its Neutral rating on June 17, 2021, with a $21 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNL has reached a high of $16.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 656.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 646.23k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 103.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GNL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 3.09M, compared to 1.82M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 3.64%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GNL’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.73, compared to 1.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.89.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $92.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $97.8M to a low estimate of $95.45M. As of the current estimate, Global Net Lease Inc.’s year-ago sales were $95.76M, an estimated decrease of -3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $95.68M, a decrease of -10.20% less than the figure of -$3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $100.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $390.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $377.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $382.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $391.23M, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $392.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $422.7M and the low estimate is $376.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.