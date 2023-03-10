An investigation into SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $63.51 in the prior trading day, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) closed at $61.49, down -3.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 950866 shares were traded. SEAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.38.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SEAS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 26, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $92.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Surrett Byron sold 135 shares for $66.24 per share. The transaction valued at 8,942 led to the insider holds 16,143 shares of the business.

Forrester James W Jr sold 2,615 shares of SEAS for $175,754 on Mar 03. The insider now owns 5,730 shares after completing the transaction at $67.21 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Miller Kyle Robert, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 15,119 shares for $66.00 each. As a result, the insider received 997,854 and left with 19,517 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SeaWorld’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEAS has reached a high of $76.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.72.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 732.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 944.24k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 64.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.61M. Shares short for SEAS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.27M, compared to 3.91M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.08% and a Short% of Float of 9.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.33 and $3.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.15. EPS for the following year is $4.85, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.25 and $3.9.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $382.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $395.9M to a low estimate of $351.8M. As of the current estimate, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $370.82M, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $278.4M, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $287.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $268.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, up 14.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.8B and the low estimate is $1.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.