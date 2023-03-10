An overall feel about Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.96, down -1.98% from its previous closing price of $5.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1899572 shares were traded. BRMK stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.9600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BRMK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 21, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Ward Brian Phillip bought 31,925 shares for $6.26 per share. The transaction valued at 200,000 led to the insider holds 114,748 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRMK has reached a high of $8.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2960, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5704.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BRMK traded 1.80M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 132.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.27M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BRMK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.26M with a Short Ratio of 2.43M, compared to 4.28M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 2.52%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.18, BRMK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.42. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 17.25%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $25.92M. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.3M to a low estimate of $25M. As of the current estimate, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $31.3M, an estimated decrease of -17.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $26M, a decrease of -13.00% over than the figure of -$17.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRMK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $112.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $110M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $111.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $120.54M, down -7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $106.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $115.95M and the low estimate is $95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.