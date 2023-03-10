An overall feel about Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) closed at $25.82 down -2.93% from its previous closing price of $26.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 566268 shares were traded. CERE stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.41.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.50 and its Current Ratio is at 12.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on February 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $30 from $38 previously.

On November 01, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

On October 20, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $39.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on October 20, 2022, with a $39 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when COLES N ANTHONY sold 3,000 shares for $27.19 per share. The transaction valued at 81,570 led to the insider holds 2,704 shares of the business.

COLES N ANTHONY sold 47,000 shares of CERE for $1,274,377 on Mar 02. The CEO and Chairperson now owns 2,704 shares after completing the transaction at $27.11 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, COLES N ANTHONY, who serves as the CEO and Chairperson of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $33.13 each. As a result, the insider received 1,656,401 and left with 2,704 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CERE has reached a high of $41.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.15.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CERE has traded an average of 614.40K shares per day and 745.49k over the past ten days. A total of 156.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.77M. Insiders hold about 17.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CERE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.7M with a Short Ratio of 5.42M, compared to 4.94M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.65% and a Short% of Float of 12.30%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.66, with high estimates of -$0.63 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.19 and -$2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.35. EPS for the following year is -$2.64, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.19 and -$2.94.