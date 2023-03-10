An overall feel about Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s stock clocked out at $254.06, down -2.13% from its previous closing price of $259.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 504325 shares were traded. RS stock price reached its highest trading level at $258.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $252.87.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 06, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $218 to $201.

On August 15, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $230.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on August 15, 2022, with a $230 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Mollins Sean Michael sold 4,750 shares for $263.87 per share. The transaction valued at 1,253,382 led to the insider holds 16,930 shares of the business.

Ajemyan Arthur sold 1,640 shares of RS for $404,326 on Feb 27. The SVP, CFO now owns 13,028 shares after completing the transaction at $246.54 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, HOFFMAN JAMES DONALD, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $245.92 each. As a result, the insider received 4,918,417 and left with 55,333 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Reliance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RS has reached a high of $264.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $160.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 227.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 198.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RS traded 505.20K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.22M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 789.46k with a Short Ratio of 0.69M, compared to 532.44k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.55%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.56, RS has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.02. The current Payout Ratio is 11.60% for RS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.53 and a low estimate of $4.35, while EPS last year was $6.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.92, with high estimates of $5.62 and low estimates of $4.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $28.69 and $28.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $28.61. EPS for the following year is $18.97, with 6 analysts recommending between $19.96 and $17.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $3.64B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.68B to a low estimate of $3.59B. As of the current estimate, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s year-ago sales were $3.99B, an estimated decrease of -8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.7B, a decrease of -17.60% less than the figure of -$8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.63B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.09B, up 21.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16B and the low estimate is $13.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.